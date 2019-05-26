Headlines

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

Social media applauds Surat braveheart who risked his life

The man, who lives behind the commercial complex, was on his way home, when he noticed the fire and decided to help the students caught in the inferno

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 26, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

Surat braveheart Ketan Jorawadia, who risked his own life to save several students who were trapped in the deadly fire at Takshashila Arcade killing 20 people, has become an overnight internet sensation receiving praises from celebrities for his heroic act.

The man, who lives behind the commercial complex, was on his way home, when he noticed the fire and decided to help the students caught in the inferno. Ketan scaled the building, perched himself on a ledge, and saved many teens, who were jumping from the top floor of the building in their desperate attempt to save themselves.

Ketan said he was shocked and pained to witness a 13-year-old girl falling on the ground in a desperate bid to save herself. Following this, he could not contain himself and he risked his life to save the children. He said he managed to save 8-10 children from the back side of the building and later managed to rescue two more students.

