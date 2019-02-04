Probe misappropriation of funds under Swachh Bharat Mission: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court has directed an investigation officer from Sami police station in Patan to carry out a thorough probe in the alleged misappropriation of public funds by three government officials which was meant for constructing toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The court issued the direction during the hearing of a plea filed by the accused for quashing of the FIR registered against them by the Taluka Development Officer for an alleged misappropriation of Rs 90.96 lakhs.

As per the case details, the FIR was registered against the accused for the non-construction or defective construction of toilets and for alleged creation of forged documents and records by way of which the alleged misappropriation of funds was carried out. The misappropriation of funds was carried out in the construction of toilets in two villages of Bhadrada and Singotariya under Sami taluka of Patan district.

In order to decide the case, the court had sought the presence of the investigation officer who clarified that a total payment of Rs 72.72 lakh has been made, but the required documents are not traceable. The officer also sought additional time to complete the investigation.

Following this, the petitioners, in order to avoid any unfavourable order, thought it fit to withdraw the petition. The court allowed the same, while clarifying that the accused can approach the high court again for quashing of the FIR once the investigation in the case is over. The court also took note of the contentions raised by the accused that some of the senior officers have been spared although their names have been revealed in the investigation. The court, thereafter, directed the investigation officer to trace the missing paper at the earliest. It also directed the officer to carry out the probe in a concise, truthful, and non-partisan manner as it involves misappropriation of public money.