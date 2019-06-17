Income tax refund scam: Two more Nigerian arrested

In income tax refund scam operated by Nigerian gang, cops have arrested two more Nigerian nationals from Mumbai, while the search for one more involved in the case is on in Bengaluru.

Rajdeep Zala, DCP cyber cell, said, "During the interrogation of accused arrested earlier in the case, we were informed of the three masterminds residing in Mumbai and Bengaluru, to who they reported."

On Saturday, three teams of police officers nabbed the accused, two teams were sent to Mumbai while one team was sent to Bengaluru. However the officials failed to arrest the third accused as he managed to flee from the spot. The hunt for him is still on.

On Sunday cyber cell officials nabbed two more Nigerian nationals from Mumbai who are the main accused in the case. Now they are in the process of bringing them to Ahmedabad. Cops have still not revealed the names of the two main Nigerian gang members arrested in Mumbai. "Primary investigation revealed that the arrested accused sent the data of victims to these three masterminds, and that was passed on to Charles, the chief of the gang operating the scam from Nigeria," said Zala.

The Nigerian hacker's data accessed by cops revealed details of 4,727 victims, that included their bank account details and mobile data. The cyber crime officials were able to verify 1,925 victims duped by the Nigerians. The officials suspect that the racket is not just limited to India, there is a possibility of them duping those overseas.

The Nigerian gang members who were arrested earlier in the case are identified as Idris Odunoya Decosta, Oputa Chinedu Christopher and Ifaia Oliver Odhu.