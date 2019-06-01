Gujarat government approves 21 town planning schemes

With an aim to ensure faster development of cities, the government has in the last 1.5 years approved 150 TP schemes across various cities

The state government on Friday claimed that 50 town planning (TP) schemes and development plans (DP) in various cities across Gujarat have been approved in the first five months of 2019. The state in a release said that with an aim to ensure faster development of cities, the government has in the last 1.5 years approved 150 TP schemes across various cities.

Of the 50 TP and development plans, 21 in the former category and 2 in the latter category were approved after the Model code of Conduct was lifted from the state following the Lok Sabha elections. The nod will see further development in 5000 hectare of area in the state.

As far as Ahmedabad is concerned, the state has approved three earlier ongoing TP schemes while one draft has also been approved. These plans cover Odhav, Bopal and Ghatlodia-Sola-Chandlodia stretch. With the approval, the city is likely to get new gardens, open spaces and social infrastructure. Of the total schemes that have been approved one is in Surat. The other approved schemes include those in Gandhinagar and Rajkot among others.