Ahmedabad

FRC stays punitive actions taken by Global Indian International School

The FRC has further directed the school to accept cheques for outstanding fees as determined by the committee

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Apr 09, 2019, 06:50 AM IST

The Fee Regulatory Committee has come down heavily on the Global Indian International School (GIIS) for breaching its final orders and has stayed punitive actions taken by the school against students. The FRC has further directed the school to accept cheques for outstanding fees as determined by the committee.

The school had terminated admission of nearly 32 students for non-payment of the fees as demanded by them. The parents alleged that school had made the students hostage as they had not paid fees and had reported about the incident to the District Education Officer Ahmedabad rural. The DEO then sent education officers to check CCTV footage and found none of the cameras were working. A report was then submitted to the FRC stating "non-cooperation" from school authorities.

On Monday, the FRC passed and order observing, "During the pendency of the matter before the Supreme court, the committee has not taken any action till date for non-compliance of its order however since the school has started taking punitive actions against the students despite the fact that the parents were ready and willing to pay the fees as determined by the committee, the school is directed to stay all such punitive actions."

It further stated, that the school is directed to accept the cheques of all such outstanding fees from the parents basis on the fees determined by the committee. The school has committed breach of the provisional as well as the final orders passed by the committee and issued school leaving certificates to various students for non-payment of fees as demanded by the school.

On March 30, FRC had issued a show-cause notice to the school seeking a reply on why action should not be taken against them. The notice said, "You cannot act in violation of the order passed on March 7 and pressurize the parents to pay the fees as per your whims and caprice. Though the position is not clear, you have still chosen not to comply with the final order passed by the committee and claimed your right to initiate action against the parents who are willing to pay fees as determined by the committee." The FRC asked the school to file their reply in seven days failing which the committee will pass appropriate order. A statement from school was awaited till DNA went to press.

CASE FILE

On March 30, FRC had issued a show-cause notice to the school seeking a reply on why action should not be taken against it. The notice said, “You cannot pressurise the parents to pay the fees as per your caprice.”

