Ex-MLA Chhabil Patel sent to 10-day police custody in Jayanti Bhanushali murder case

Former MLA Chhabil Patel, arrested in connection to the murder of ex-MLA Jayanti Bhanushali, was remanded to police custody for ten days by a court on Friday.

Patel, a prime accused in the Bhanushali murder case, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday as soon as he landed at the Ahmedabad international airport.

The Special Investigative Team (SIT) probing the case produced Patel before a court in Bhachau, Kutch, and sought 14 days' remand of the accused. The SIT said the remand was necessary to get further details in the case, collect further evidence, ascertain if more people were involved in the crime, and other grounds.

The court, however, granted remand for 10 days.

A police official said that the former MLA would be questioned to piece the entire puzzle. He said that Patel and his son Siddharth, who was arrested earlier, would be questioned together.

Bhanushali was shot dead in a moving train in the wee hours of January 8. Patel had gone to Muscat on January 2, from where he went to US on January 10.

DGP (CID-Crime) Ashish Bhatia said on Thursday that Patel had confessed to his role in the Bhanushali murder case.

Apart from Patel and his son, police have arrested four other persons so far, including two sharp shooters, and two caretakers of Patel's farmhouse in Kutch. Bhatia said that three other accused, including a woman named Manisha Goswami, are still at large.

According to police, political rivalry between Bhanushali and Patel led to the former's murder. Bhanushali was elected to the Assembly from Abdasa seat in 2007, but Patel had defeated him in 2012 polls. Later, Patel quit Congress and joined the BJP, but lost the by-election in 2014. Patel also lost in the 2017.

According to police, Patel held Bhanushali responsible for his losses, and had a grudge against him.

BACKGROUND