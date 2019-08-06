Dang gets 11 inches rain, over 21K moved from South Gujarat

South Gujarat continues to battle rain fury as the number of people evacuated to safe places touches 21,086 in the region. The affected people belong to Tapi, Surat, Valsad, Bharuch, Navsari, Dang and Vadodara.

An official release from the state said that so far 373 people have been rescued from the affected areas. Of the total people rescued, 13 were from Lahura and Kosadi villages of Mangrol taluka while others are from Navsari.

Officials said that the rising water levels in several rivers of these districts added to the severity of flood.

The state said that by Monday there was not one taluka in the state that had not received rains, while overall Gujarat received 61% of its annual average rainfall so far.

Earlier, revenue minister Kaushik Patel held a meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar to take stock of the rescue and relief operations going on in South Gujarat due to heavy rains. The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary, revenue, Pankaj Kumar and relief commissioner Manoj Kothari among others.

Meanwhile, Dang continued to be pounded by heavy rains with Waghai taluka recording 10.8 inches of rainfall in a span of 12 hours. Of this, 6 inches of rainfall was recorded in the two hours, between 8 am to 10 am. Of the four talukas that received the highest rainfall on Monday, three were in Dang alone. This included Ahwa and Subir, both of which received over 5 inches of rainfall. The top nine talukas receiving heavy rainfall were of South Gujarat.

The worst, however, is not over for South Gujarat with the meteorological department predicting heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Tuesday. Heavy rains can also be seen in Surat, Bharuch, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, and Tapi among others.