Dalit murder case: Main accused in police net

After five days on the run, Ahmedabad district police have arrested the main accused in the murder case of 25-year-old Dalit, Haresh Solanki. The father-in-law of the victim was arrested on late Friday night.

Solanki was murdered by his in-laws, who belonged to the Darbar community and opposed his marriage. He was brutally beaten up by his in-laws and his throat was slit when he went to fetch his two-month pregnant wife from her home in Varmor village. The incident took place on July 8.

Confirming the arrest, Rajendra Asari, superintendent of police of Ahmedabad district, said, "The prime accused in this case, Dashrathsinh Zala, father-in-law of Solanki, was at his relative's place in Detroj. Acting on that information, the accused was arrested, and further investigation is on."

During the interrogation, Zala revealed that after the murder, his wife and daughter Urmila had fled to someplace and he didn't have any idea where they were.

The police are trying to investigate whether the murder was pre-planned or it was an instantaneous reaction of Urmila's relatives after they saw Solanki.

PD Manvar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SC/ST Cell of Ahmedabad district, said, "We suspect that the murder was pre-planned. But the accused said it was a reaction after they saw Solanki with the Abhayam 181 members." Till now seven accused have been arrested in connection to the case, while one more, identified as Jaydipsinh Zala, is still absconding.

(File photo of accused previously nabbed by the police)

Wife of victim traced

"The priority was to trace all the accused in the case and we got very close to that. We were concerned about the safety of Urmila, so we have made four teams to trace her down. We have come to know from a source that Urmila and her mother are safe and we have traced their location. Security has been arranged for her. We will be taking her statement tonight," said Asari.

Meanwhile, the police have suspended Abhayam 181 counsellor Bhavika Bhagora and woman police constable Arpita for their negligence in duty. As per the police, when Solanki had sought the help of Abhayam 181, the officers should have contacted the local police station or should have informed their senior knowing the sensitivity of the case. Without any precaution, they took action.

"If the members used their common sense, the murder could have been averted. They could have even informed the control room regarding the matter, but they did not. Abhayam 181 is a woman helpline number. They took the decision to help Solanki and even allowed him to board the vehicle," said Asari.

Gruesome Murder