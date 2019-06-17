Cyclone Vayu to bring heavy rains in Saurashtra and Kutch

The severe cyclonic storm 'Vayu' lying over northeast and adjoining northwest and the central Arabian Sea is likely to weaken into a depression before it hits the north Gujarat coast by midnight of June 17. While it is unlikely to cause widespread damage after landfall, Vayu is likely to bring in heavy rains.

The system moved at 5 km per hour and was lying at around 490 km west-southwest of Porbandar, 440 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 550 km west-southwest of Bhuj at 7.30 pm on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Vayu is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a deep depression during the subsequent 12 hours. The Met office has predicted that the system is going to slowly move northwards and then recurve gradually northeastwards and cross north Gujarat coast by the midnight of June 17.

The weather office has also ruled out chances of any major damage due to the high-speed winds. It said the wind speed is likely to be around 44-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph and will gradually reduce to 25-35 kmph after landfall. However, the weather system is likely to bring in widespread rains in the Saurashtra and Kutch region, as well as south Rajasthan, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday. Similarly, north Gujarat region is expected to receive rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday.

IMD has also forecast rough sea conditions during the next two days and warned fishermen from venturing into the sea.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, along with several parts of the state, which were reeling under the scorching sun during the past few weeks have got a major relief due to the cloudy sky conditions. Light rainfall was also recorded at several places in the state.