Clarify steps taken to promote generic medicines: Gujarat High Court to Medical Council of India

The Gujarat High Court, on Monday, sought a reply from the Medical Council of India (MCI) clarifying what steps has been taken by it to encourage and implement its policy related to generic medicines. The division bench of Justice SR Brahmbhatt and Justice AP Thaker issued notice to MCI directing it to file its reply by July 11. The court also issued notice to the state and union governments directing them to clarify what steps have been taken by it for promotion and strict implementation of the Jan Aushadhi System.

The responses were sought during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Anang Shah and three others. They raised the grievance that citizens are still forced to buy expensive branded medicines by doctors. The petitioners contended that MCI had issued a circular five-years ago directing doctors to prescribe generic medicines. However, the same has not been followed and the ground reality is that doctors continue to prescribe expensive branded drugs.

Shah told DNA that the directions issued by MCI on the medical practitioners to prescribe low-cost generic drugs have remained only on paper.

The petitioners have demanded that the court should direct the authorities to ensure the availability of generic drugs at private and government hospitals, as well as chemist shops. They have also demanded that the authorities should give wide publicity to the notifications which make it mandatory to prescribe generic drugs.