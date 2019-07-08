As Alpesh Thakor quits Congress, nine seats in Gujarat now sans MLA

Nine seats now remain vacant in the Gujarat assembly following the resignation of Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala. Radhanpur and Bayad, the two seats represented by Thakor and Zala have now been added to the list of seats without a representative in the assembly.

Both the Congress MLAs had resigned following the Rajya Sabha elections in which the two also went against the party whip and voted for the BJP candidates. Thakor had later launched a series of attack on the Congress saying that his vote was for an honest national leadership. The 43-year-old MLA, who is one of the prominent leaders of the OBC community in Gujarat said he was unhappy with the Grand Old party since he first joined it in 2017.

The Congress had also moved a petition in the Gujarat high court over a disqualification application it had moved before the speaker. The Congress lost the case after the high court said that it cannot intefere in legislative procedures.

Earlier before his resignation, Alpesh had resigned from all party posts in the Congress. With the resignation the Congress' strength in the house has come down to 69. Of the remaining seven seats that remain vacant, four were left without a representative after the MLAs won the Lok Sabha polls. These include Tharad, Kheralu, Amraiwadi and Lunawada.

Three other seats are empty after the MLAs were disqualified either by the speaker or the high court over one or the other reason. This includes Talala, Morva Hadaf and Dwarka .

Morva Hadaf fell vacant after independent MLA Bhupendra Khant was disqualified for submitting an invalid caste certificate for contesting the seat which was reserved for the ST Community.

Congress MLA Bhaga Barad from Talala was suspended after he was convicted in a mineral theft cast. The Supreme Court later stayed the by-election on the seat.

BJP MLA Pabubha Manek also had to give up his seat of Dwarka after the HC declared that his nomination was defective. Manek had later approached the SC which said the seat should not be declared vacant.

LOWDOWN

Earlier before his resignation, Alpesh had resigned from all party posts in the Congress.Three other seats are empty after the MLAs were disqualified either by the speaker or the high court over one or the other reason. This includes Talala, Morva Hadaf and Dwarka.