Shocking revelation! Wuhan Scientists admit being bitten by COVID-19 infected bats

Researchers working at a Wuhan Laboratory in China admitted that they were bitten by coronavirus-infected bats while they ventured into the caves to collect their samples.

In an old video released two years before the coronavirus pandemic struck Wuhan and later the world, shows Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientists working on 'live viruses' without gloves and masks. This was in apparent breach of the World Health Organisation safety rules on PPE.

Researchers in thin coveralls and rubber gloves handle bats while gathering samples in a clip filmed by a Chinese television crew. (Image: CCTV13)

The footage was captured by a Chinese TV crew and broadcast in 2017, reports The Sun.

One scientist can even be seen holding a bat with his bare hands in the video, reports the news portal. The video also then cuts to a person's limb showing swelling from another bite. The narrator of the video points out the fact that bats can carry a variety of potent viruses, reports The Taiwan Times.

According to the Daily Mail report published on Sunday, a researcher said that "one animal's fangs had gone through his rubber gloves like a needle while he was collecting samples in a cave" in 2017.

The video, however, isn't available online and the logo suggests it is from 'CCTV-13,' a news channel of China Central Television and the biggest news channel on mainland China.

The report comes as the WHO team has reached China's Wuhan to investigate the origins of Covid-19. The revelations will raise further questions for the WHO team, which aims to investigate the animal origin of the pandemic following months of wrangling with Beijing over access to the Wuhan site.

Covid-19 was first detected in Wuhan in central China in late 2019. China, which faced global criticism after the virus became a pandemic claiming over two million lives, has been vehemently asserting that the coronavirus has emerged in several places in the world, while it only reported it first. Last year, China was denounced by many countries, including the United States, Britain, and Australia for its mishandling of the Covid-19 outbreak.