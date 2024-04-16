Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Alec Baldwin shooting case explained: Why Rust armorer will spend 18 months in jail for incident that killed crew member

Meet actress who was star in 3 languages, mocked by superstar for dark skin, widowed at 36, top hero refused aid, now...

Amitabh Bachchan's worst film left makers bankrupt, superstar actress faced flak for bold scene, distributors backed out

'World's largest democracy': US recognises India as important strategic partner despite recent criticisms in media

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to get a new rival, Rs 12000000000 project to be set up by…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani led firm makes massive Rs 4130000000 purchase, it now has…

Alec Baldwin shooting case explained: Why Rust armorer will spend 18 months in jail for incident that killed crew member

Meet actress who was star in 3 languages, mocked by superstar for dark skin, widowed at 36, top hero refused aid, now...

8 vegetables that help improve digestion in summer

9 remedies to fight kidney stones

150 Mughals are buried inside this place

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Alec Baldwin shooting case explained: Why Rust armorer will spend 18 months in jail for incident that killed crew member

Meet actress who was star in 3 languages, mocked by superstar for dark skin, widowed at 36, top hero refused aid, now...

Amitabh Bachchan's worst film left makers bankrupt, superstar actress faced flak for bold scene, distributors backed out

HomeWorld

World

'World's largest democracy': US recognises India as important strategic partner despite recent criticisms in media

Matthew Miller reaffirmed America's relations with India and said that the latter country is an important strategic partner of the US.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 07:26 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
The US Department of State spokesperson, Matthew Miller
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The US Department of State spokesperson, Matthew Miller, was put on the spot to address recent publications alleging democratic backsliding in India and the US navigating the relationship with the country.

Matthew Miller reaffirmed America's relations with India and said that the latter country is an important strategic partner of the US.

"So India is the world's largest democracy, it is an important strategic partner of the United States, and I expect that to remain true," Miller said in a daily press briefing on Monday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sarabjit Singh's killer shot dead by unknown gunmen in Lahore

Western Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha constituency to witness fierce political fight

Meet women, daughter of IAS officer, her husband earns over Rs 450 crore salary, she is…

Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli military vows response to attack as calls for restraint mount

Maidaan box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn-starrer continues to grow, crosses Rs 20 crore in opening weekend

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement