'World's largest democracy': US recognises India as important strategic partner despite recent criticisms in media

Matthew Miller reaffirmed America's relations with India and said that the latter country is an important strategic partner of the US.

The US Department of State spokesperson, Matthew Miller, was put on the spot to address recent publications alleging democratic backsliding in India and the US navigating the relationship with the country.

"So India is the world's largest democracy, it is an important strategic partner of the United States, and I expect that to remain true," Miller said in a daily press briefing on Monday.