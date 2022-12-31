Who was former Pope Benedict XVI? First pope to resign in 600 years dies at 95 | Photo: Twitter/@Sachinettiyil

The Vatican announced on Saturday that former Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, a German theologian who was recognised as the first pope to resign in 600 years, passed away at the age of 95. A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni stated, "With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible." Just hours before his passing, according to Bruni last night, the former Pope was healthy enough to attend mass in his room, Mirror reported.

Who was Former Pope Benedict XVI?

Joseph Alois Ratzinger, popularly known as Benedict XVI, is the Roman Catholic Church's leader and bishop of Rome. He was born in Marktl am Inn, Germany, on April 16, 1927. Benedict had an illustrious career as a theologian and as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith's prefect before being elected pope. He was the first pope to step down since Gregory XII in 1415 in 2013, citing his advanced age.

Former Pope Benedict XVI: Early life

His mother worked as a hotel cook, and his father was a police officer. When the Nazis seized power in Germany in 1933, Ratzinger, the youngest among three siblings, was six years old. His parents, devout Catholics, were opposed to the regime. Ratzinger went on to study in the seminary following the war, and in June 1951, he was ordained as a priest. He earned a doctorate in theology from the University of Munich in 1953.

He received his teaching certification in 1957 and taught dogma and theology at the higher school of philosophy and theology in Freising until 1959. He then moved to the University of Bonn in 1959, as well as universities in Münster (1963–66) and, at the request of theologian Hans Küng, Tübingen (1966–69). He relocated to the University of Regensburg in 1969, where he later rose to the position of vice president.

Former Pope Benedict XVI: Papacy

On April 19, 2005, Ratzinger, then 78 years old and the oldest pope since Clement XII, graciously accepted his election. He chose the name Benedict XVI in honour of St. Benedict of Nursia, the patron saint of Europe and the father of Western monasticism, as well as previous popes with the same name.

As a result of age and health issues, Benedict declared in February 2013 that he would step down at the end of the month. In St. Peter's Square, he gave his last public speech in front of more than 50,000 people. He officially declared his resignation on February 28 and assumed the title of pope emeritus.

