Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95 after prolonged illness

Former Pope Benedict passes away: In 2013, he became the first pontiff to resign as head of the Catholic Church since the Middle Ages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95 after prolonged illness
Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95 after prolonged illness.

Former Pope Benedict XVI has passed away at the age of 95 after a prolonged illness, the Vatican announced Saturday. A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: "With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican."

In 2013, he became the first pontiff to resign as head of the Catholic Church since the Middle Ages. He passed away on Saturday at 9:34 am (local time) in his residence at the Vatican's Mater Ecclesiae Monastery. His health conditions had worsened due to advancing age. 

