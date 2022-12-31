COVID-19 alert: WHO seeks more data as coronavirus deaths rise in China, 10 nations take THIS step

File photo

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in China, the UK and France have now decided to impose mandatory Covid tests for people travelling from China.

In a related development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked China to provide more data on COVID-19.

In a statement, the UK government said that mandatory COVID tests is necessary as these steps are "precautionary and temporary" measures aimed at improving the ability of the country to check the spread of the new variants in the UK.

Besides the UK and France, India, the US, Japan, Italy and Taiwan have made COVID tests mandatory for those arriving from China. France, Spain, South Korea and Israel have also taken similar steps.

WHO seeks more COVID-19 data from China

Earlier, China has repeatedly maintained that its Covid data are "transparent". WHO experts held an online meeting with Chinese officials on Friday to hold discussions over the COVID-19 situation in the country.

During the meeting, the WHO experts sought more data on genetic sequencing, hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations from Chinese officials.

“WHO again asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation — including more genetic sequencing data, data on disease impact including hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths —and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60 years old,” the global health agency said in a statement.

WHO said that China must take steps to strengthen viral sequencing, clinical management, and impact assessment. The global health agency said it is willing to provide support to China in these areas.

Defending the travel restrictions imposed by countries, the WHO said, “In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations."