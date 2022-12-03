Who is South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, who got harassed by two men on her trip Mumbai?

South Korean YouTuber got harassed in the streets of Mumbai (File photo)

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a YouTuber and social media star from South Korea was harassed while she was filming content on the streets of Mumbai. The harassment of the woman was caught on camera and sparked an outrage on social media.

South Korean Youtuber Hyojeong Park, who was on a visit to India, was roaming the streets of Mumbai filming on her camera when two men on a bike approached her, harassed her, and attempted to kiss her, all of which was caught on video.

Park later lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police, who were quick to jump into action. The two men accused of harassing Hyojeong Park were immediately arrested, after which the South Korean influencer lauded the authorities in India.

Who is South Korean influencer Hyojeong Park?

Hyojeong Park is a 24-year-old woman from South Korea who makes YouTube videos. Her YouTube channel is called Mhyochi, which has over 14,000 subscribers. She is a model, content creator, and streamer, and is fairly popular on social media.

Apart from her YouTube account, Hyojeong Park also has a wide social media presence with accounts on Twitter, Discord, and Twitch, which is a live-streaming platform. She often uploads her travel videos and live streams on her channel.

Her Twitch bio reads, “Hi, my name is Hyojeong but you can call me Mhyochi, I’m from South Korea and living in Belgium. I stream gaming, cooking, DIY, mukbang, and day-to-day struggles such as vacuuming and cleaning the windows.”

After she was harassed in Maharashtra, she narrated her horrific ordeal of how the men attempted to kiss her and also followed her to her hotel room. Hyojeong Park said that the two men shouted “I love you” at her and when she didn’t respond, they attempted to molest her.

Park said that the two men attempted to kiss her while she was on the streets of Mumbai, and also tried to hug her and hold her hand against her will.

READ | 'I still love India': Korean YouTuber, molested on Mumbai street, is impressed by the police action