'I still love India': Korean YouTuber, molested on Mumbai street, is impressed by the police action | Photo: File

For allegedly harassing a South Korean YouTuber in Mumbai while she was live streaming, two guys have been detained. Hyojeong Park, a Korean YouTuber, praised Mumbai police for their prompt response to the harassment case. After the incident's video became viral on social media, the outrageous incident came to light.

In the widely shared video from Khar on Tuesday night, two men pull the Park while she shouts and refuses. A South Korean YouTuber admitted that she had experienced a similar scenario in a different country as well, but the authorities did not act quickly enough.

The victim repeatedly declined the accused's approaches, but the footage shows him allegedly holding her against her will and getting near to her. The accused and his friend approached Hyojeong on a bike and offered to drop her off when she tried to leave. A South Korean YouTuber immediately disputes this and says her home is close by.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

The two defendants have been named as Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh, 19, and Mohd Naqib Sadarialam Ansari, 20. Based on the viral video, Mumbai police moved swiftly to file a case of sexual assault against the two accused.