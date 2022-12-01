Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'I still love India': Korean YouTuber, molested on Mumbai street, is impressed by the police action

The victim repeatedly declined the accused's approaches, but the footage shows him allegedly holding her against her will and getting near to her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

'I still love India': Korean YouTuber, molested on Mumbai street, is impressed by the police action | Photo: File

For allegedly harassing a South Korean YouTuber in Mumbai while she was live streaming, two guys have been detained. Hyojeong Park, a Korean YouTuber, praised Mumbai police for their prompt response to the harassment case. After the incident's video became viral on social media, the outrageous incident came to light.

In the widely shared video from Khar on Tuesday night, two men pull the Park while she shouts and refuses. A South Korean YouTuber admitted that she had experienced a similar scenario in a different country as well, but the authorities did not act quickly enough.

The victim repeatedly declined the accused's approaches, but the footage shows him allegedly holding her against her will and getting near to her. The accused and his friend approached Hyojeong on a bike and offered to drop her off when she tried to leave. A South Korean YouTuber immediately disputes this and says her home is close by.

 

The two defendants have been named as Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh, 19, and Mohd Naqib Sadarialam Ansari, 20. Based on the viral video, Mumbai police moved swiftly to file a case of sexual assault against the two accused.

 

 

    TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
    More
    Popular Stories
    More
    Most Viewed
    More
    Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend
    In Pics: From Stars to planets, watch some stunning photos taken by Hubble Space Telescope
    Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
    T20 World Cup 2022: Check out newly released jerseys of all teams so far
    Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
    Speed Reads
    More
    First-image
    CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    Most Watched
    More
    DNA Originals
    More

    Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.