Caught on camera: Korean vlogger harassed on Mumbai street during live streaming, 2 arrested

New Delhi: In a shocking and terrifying incident in Mumbai, a Korean woman was harassed by some local boys in Khar while she was streaming on a busy street. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media. Take a look here:

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju — Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

The video opens with a local boy interacting with the Korean national and asking her age. He then grabs the woman's hands and pulls her along as she inquires, "Where are we going?" The boy invites her to ride on his two-wheeler, but she declines. As she walks away, he reappears with another man on a bike, offering her a ride. The woman denies it, saying in broken English that her house is nearby.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

"A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished." reads the video caption. The video was later claimed by an account called Mhyochi, who described herself as a 24-year-old content creator and gamer in her bio. Narrating the incident, she said, “Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging in the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming,"

Maharashtra | Two youths - Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari - arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them: Mumbai Police December 1, 2022

Taking action on the incident, the Mumbai Police have arrested 2 men. In a statement, the Mumbai police said, “Two youths – Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari – arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them.”

