Who are Houthis, group behind hijacking India-bound cargo ship with 25 crew members? Know Hamas connection

Headlines

IND vs AUS: Team Australia won Rs 33 crore, how much prize money did India win in World Cup 2023?

Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind India's heartbreaking World Cup final loss

Delhi: Devotees stand in knee-deep toxic foam in Yamuna for Chhath Puja

Viral video: Little boy cries as India faces defeat in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Maharashtra's Hingoli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS: Team Australia won Rs 33 crore, how much prize money did India win in World Cup 2023?

Viral video: Little boy cries as India faces defeat in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Zomato digs into 2012 archives for MS Dhoni's words of wisdom following World Cup heartbreak

Stars who can replace Salman Khan as Bigg Boss host

6 foods to naturally boost dopamine to feel happy 

Most successful teams in ODI Cricket World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

'You make us one proud nation': Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional message for Team India after World Cup loss

This Miss India starred in Rs 200-crore flop, quit showbiz to do MBA from Yale, married son of man worth Rs 111600 crore

Viral picture: Anushka Sharma consoles heartbroken Virat Kohli with warm hug after India’s loss in World Cup 2023 final

HomeWorld

World

Who are Houthis, group behind hijacking India-bound cargo ship with 25 crew members? Know Hamas connection

The Israel PMO reported that there are 25 crew members on the ship of various nationalities and no Israelis are on board.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 07:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Israel claimed on Sunday that a cargo ship travelling to India had been taken over by the Houthi militia group in Yemen in the southern Red Sea.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the hijacking of an international vessel by Iran-backed Houthis in the Red Sea and called it a "very serious incident on the global scale."

Taking to X, the Israeli PMO said, "Israel strongly condemns the Iranian attack against an international vessel. The ship, which is owned by a British company and is operated by a Japanese firm, was hijacked with Iran's guidance by the Yemenite Houthi militia."

It also shared, "Onboard the vessel are 25 crew members of various nationalities including Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Filipino and Mexican. No Israelis are onboard."

Condemning the hijack, it said, "This is another act of Iranian terrorism and constitutes a leap forward in Iran's aggression against the citizens of the free world, with international consequences regarding the security of the global shipping lanes."

Israel Defence Force (IDF) said that the ship was sailing from Turkey to India with an international civilian crew, without any Israelis aboard and added, "This is not an Israeli ship," The Times of Israel reported. 

Who are Houthis?
In the 1990s, a Zaidi Shia Muslim movement called the Houthis arose in northern Yemen. They have fought six wars with the Yemeni government since 2004 because they reject the administration, which is dominated by Sunnis. They took over Sanaa, the capital, in 2014 and drove the government into exile. They have been engaged in a civil war with a coalition of Sunni Arab governments led by Saudi Arabia ever since.

The group has joined the militants of Hamas, with whom Israel has been at war since October 7, and has been using long-range missiles and drone strikes against Israeli forces. 

(with inputs from agencies)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ambanis throw a star-studded birthday bash for twins at Jio World Garden: Check themes, photos, videos

Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

Alabama woman with rare double uterus expecting babies in both, deets inside

Meet actor who earned Rs 1500, now is a superstar, competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, is married to...

IND vs AUS: Head'ache for Team India as Australia win by 6 wickets to lift World Cup title for record sixth time

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE