Who are Houthis, group behind hijacking India-bound cargo ship with 25 crew members? Know Hamas connection

The Israel PMO reported that there are 25 crew members on the ship of various nationalities and no Israelis are on board.

Israel claimed on Sunday that a cargo ship travelling to India had been taken over by the Houthi militia group in Yemen in the southern Red Sea.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the hijacking of an international vessel by Iran-backed Houthis in the Red Sea and called it a "very serious incident on the global scale."

Taking to X, the Israeli PMO said, "Israel strongly condemns the Iranian attack against an international vessel. The ship, which is owned by a British company and is operated by a Japanese firm, was hijacked with Iran's guidance by the Yemenite Houthi militia."

It also shared, "Onboard the vessel are 25 crew members of various nationalities including Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Filipino and Mexican. No Israelis are onboard."

Condemning the hijack, it said, "This is another act of Iranian terrorism and constitutes a leap forward in Iran's aggression against the citizens of the free world, with international consequences regarding the security of the global shipping lanes."

Israel Defence Force (IDF) said that the ship was sailing from Turkey to India with an international civilian crew, without any Israelis aboard and added, "This is not an Israeli ship," The Times of Israel reported.

Who are Houthis?

In the 1990s, a Zaidi Shia Muslim movement called the Houthis arose in northern Yemen. They have fought six wars with the Yemeni government since 2004 because they reject the administration, which is dominated by Sunnis. They took over Sanaa, the capital, in 2014 and drove the government into exile. They have been engaged in a civil war with a coalition of Sunni Arab governments led by Saudi Arabia ever since.

The group has joined the militants of Hamas, with whom Israel has been at war since October 7, and has been using long-range missiles and drone strikes against Israeli forces.

