Watch: Pakistan PM Imran Khan forgets sentence on live TV

In a bizarre incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan caught the attention of netizens for a weird reason on live television broadcast. Khan had recently suffered a setback in the Senate election, following which during an address to the nation on Thursday night, he forgot his sentence midway.

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat posted a video of the Pakistan PM forgetting his sentence midway. "Yeh jo sare... bade bade... bade bade... kya hain ye? ... jo bhi hain (All these... big big... big big... what are they... whatever they are)," is heard saying in the video.

Inayat simply captioned the video, "Hain?"

The 17-second clip has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 98,700 views.

In the address, the Pakistani Prime Minister slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) questioning its responsibility. He also said that he will seek a vote of confidence from the Parliament.