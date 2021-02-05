Wallet lost 53 years ago returned to 91-year-old US meteorologist, read full story

Wallet found after 5 decades

Imagine you lose something and then after ages you get it back. What will be your reaction? Mixed feeling of surprise, happiness and amusement for sure. A man from San Diego in California was shocked when he was returned the wallet he lost 53 years ago in Antarctica.

A 91-year-old man in the US was pleasantly surprised to get back his wallet he had lost more than five decades ago, all the way in Antarctica. On January 30, the now-91-year-old Paul Grisham was returned his long-lost wallet, which was found behind a locker during the demolition of a building at McMurdo Station, the southernmost town on Earth.

The entire incident has left the old man and netizens in amusement.

In October 1967, US Navy meteorologist Paul Grisham shipped out to Antarctica, where he worked as a weather forecaster for a science station and airport on Ross Island. Thirteen months later, he returned back to California where his family lived. However, he had lost his wallet in Antarctica and came home empty handed.

The wallet contained Grisham’s Navy ID, his driver’s license, a tax withholding statement, a recipe for homemade Kahlua and several other items. It contained no cash, as there was nothing to buy at the station.

New Hampshire's Stephen Decato, who previously worked for an agency that does snow cap research in Antarctica, said his former boss got in touch with him last month to seek his help in finding the owners of two wallets found during the demolition of the McMurdo Station building.

Decato's daughter Sarah Lindbergh reached out to Bruce McKee, of the Indiana Spirit of '45 nonprofit foundation, who contacted Gary Cox of the Naval Weather Service Association for help finding the owner of the other wallet.

Cox was able to get Decato in touch with Grisham.

The second wallet belonged to a man named Paul Howard who died in 2016. His family was grateful to receive it.