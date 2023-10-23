Headlines

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with AQI of 303, Mumbai sees ‘moderate’ air

US State Department updates travel advisory for Iraq to Level 4, here's what it means

What was Nita Ambani’s salary as Reliance director? Here’s how much Mukesh Ambani’s wife earned per meeting

'Ousting BJP would be biggest act of patriotism': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with AQI of 303, Mumbai sees ‘moderate’ air

US State Department updates travel advisory for Iraq to Level 4, here's what it means

7 foreign brands brought to India by Tata

10 ways to lower your high blood pressure

World Cup 2023: Man of the Match awards for India so far

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

Watch: Sushmita Sen, daughter Renee perform Dhunuchi dance in sarees at Durga Puja, fans call them ‘poweful duo’

HomeWorld

World

US State Department updates travel advisory for Iraq to Level 4, here's what it means

"Do not travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Mission Iraq's limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens," the State Department said in a statement on Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The US State Department updated its travel advisory for Iraq to 'Level 4: Do Not Travel', following the increased security threats against US personnel and interests. Replacing the previous travel advisory issued on July 13, 2023, the State Department issued the revised advisory after the ordered departure of eligible family members and non-emergency US government personnel from the US embassy in Baghdad and the US Consulate General in Erbil due to increased security threats.

"Do not travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Mission Iraq's limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens," the State Department said in a statement on Sunday. 

On October 20, the State Department ordered the departure of eligible family members and non-emergency US government personnel from the US Embassy in Baghdad and the US Consulate General in Erbil due to increased security threats against US personnel and interests.

READ | Ousting BJP would be biggest act of patriotism': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

"US citizens in Iraq face high risks to their safety and security, including the potential for violence and kidnapping. Terrorist and insurgent groups regularly attack Iraqi security forces and civilians. Anti-U.S. militias threaten U.S. citizens and international companies throughout Iraq," it added in the statement. 

Attacks, using improvised explosive devices, indirect fire, and unmanned aerial vehicles, occurred in many areas of the country, including Baghdad and other major cities, it noted in the release.

During an emergency, consular services to US citizens in Iraq are limited due to severe restrictions on the movements of US government personnel. 

"Demonstrations, protests, and strikes occur frequently throughout the country. These events can develop quickly without prior notice, often interrupting traffic, transportation, and other services and sometimes turning violent," the State Department added in its statement.

READ | 7 dry fruits to help you stay warm in winter

It further asked US citizens not to travel near Iraq's northern borders due to the continued threat of attacks by terrorist groups, armed conflict, aerial bombardment, and civil unrest. "US citizens should especially avoid areas near armed groups in northern Iraq, which have been targeted with aerial strikes by neighbouring countries' militaries," it said.

It added that US citizens should not travel through Iraq to engage in armed conflict in Syria, noting that there they would face extreme personal risks, including kidnapping, injury, or death, and legal risks like arrest, fines, and expulsion. Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq stated that "it will impose prison sentences of up to ten years on individuals who illegally cross the Iraq-Syria border".

Additionally, fighting on behalf of or supporting designated terrorist organisations is a crime under US law that can result in prison sentences and large fines in the United States. Furthermore, owing to security concerns, US government personnel in Baghdad are asked not to use Baghdad International Airport.

"Due to the risks to civil aviation operating in the Baghdad Flight Information Region, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has extended for an additional two years its Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) prohibiting certain flights at altitudes below 32,000 feet," it added

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Notification issued for MP polls, process of filing nominations begins

Revealed: Details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani diet that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP names 83 more candidates, fields Maharana Pratap's descendent

Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna film continues to struggle, earns Rs 7.8 crore

Sangram Singh calls shooting for Udaan in Rohtak 'best experience', says 'I ate halwa and churma everyday' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE