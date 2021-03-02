Headlines

'US should stand with India': American lawmaker on China's alleged cyberattack leading to Mumbai blackout

The Maharashtra govt has said that the massive blackout that paralysed Mumbai last year was caused by a suspected cyber-attack originating in China.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2021, 02:03 PM IST

As the needle of suspicion for last year's blackout in Mumbai comes on China, America has come in support of India. A US lawmaker has called on the Joe Biden administration to raise its voice against China and stand in support of India. In the past as well, the US has stood against China over its antics.

Senior US lawmaker Frank Palone has asked the administration, to stand with India in protest against China's cyberattack on India's power grid. 

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, Palone wrote, "The U.S. must stand by our strategic partner and condemn China’s dangerous cyber-attack on India's grid, which forced hospitals to go on generators in the midst of a pandemic. We cannot allow China to dominate the region through force and intimidation."

Citing a report by Recorded Future, Frank Palone said, "With the ongoing tension between the two countries over LAC, we cannot allow China to dominate through force and intimidation." The US State Department has said that it has complete information about the reports related to China's conspiracy against India. The US is committed to working closely with all countries of the world to respond to cyberthreats.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government said that the massive and unprecedented blackout that paralysed Mumbai and its surrounding areas on October 12 last year was caused by a suspected cyber-attack originating in China.

"I feel the media reports that have emerged in the matter are true," Energy Minister Nitin Raut was quoted by news agency IANS as saying.

Suspecting 'sabotage' as the cause behind the power outage, Raut had requested Deshmukh to probe the matter to get to the truth and a report on the matter has been submitted to the government.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that a new study lends weight to the idea that those two events may have been connected - as part of a broad Chinese cyber campaign against India's power grid, timed to send a message that if India pressed its claims too hard, the lights could go out across the country.

"The study shows that as the battles raged in the Himalayas, taking at least two dozen lives, Chinese malware was flowing into the control systems that manage electric supply across India, along with a high-voltage transmission substation and a coal-fired power plant", NYT said.

