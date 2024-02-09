Twitter
Headlines

Uttarakhand: 4 dead, over 100 cops injured in Haldwani violence over madrasa demolition

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Jaya Bachchan says using 'tu aur tum' in relationship is red flag: 'Have you ever heard me...'

Viral video: Passengers push Mumbai local train coach to save man trapped under it, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uttarakhand: 4 dead, over 100 cops injured in Haldwani violence over madrasa demolition

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Most balls faced by a batter in one IPL match

Players with most runs in IPL history without a duck

9 inspirational messages by Shweta Tiwari

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Ankur Tewari reveals what's new in Coke Studio Bharat season 2: 'We are trying to be braver' | Exclusive

Dance Deewane: 10 year-old Meerut girl stuns Madhuri Dixit with her performance on actress' song from Kalank

HomeWorld

World

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed criticism of Israel's military response in Gaza, describing it as "over the top."

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 09:20 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

-U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday suggested that Israel’s military response in Gaza has been “over the top” and said he is seeking a “sustained pause in the fighting” to help ailing Palestinian civilians.

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

He added that he has been pushing for a deal to normalize Saudi Arabia-Israel relations, increased humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians and a temporary pause in fighting to allow the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

“I’m pushing very hard now to deal with this hostage ceasefire,” Biden said. “There are a lot of innocent people who are starving, a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying, and it’s gotta stop.”

The remarks, some of Biden’s sharpest public criticism to date of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, come as the Democratic president has come under increasing domestic pressure to press Israel to stop fighting.

The White House did not respond to a request to elaborate on Biden’s remarks.

In the aftermath of Israel’s initial attacks, Biden was criticized for making remarks describing the death of innocent Palestinians as “the price of waging a war.”

Israel began its military offensive after Hamas militants from Gaza killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Gaza’s health ministry says more than 27,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, with thousands more feared buried under rubble.

There has been one truce to date, lasting a week at the end of November.

Saudi Arabia has told the U.S. there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem, and Israeli “aggression” on the Gaza Strip stops, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Israel’s Netanyahu has ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state.

On Thursday, Israeli forces bombed areas in the southern border city of Rafah where more than half of Gaza’s population is sheltering, as diplomats sought to salvage ceasefire talks after Netanyahu rejected a Hamas proposal.

Biden said that he hoped a deal to get hostages released could lead to a temporary pause in fighting that gets extended.

He also suggested that Hamas launched the October attack to prevent a broad deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, but added that “I have no proof.”

Explaining his response to the crisis, Biden appeared to mix up the details of his diplomatic efforts, calling Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi the leader of Mexico.

“Initially, the president of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in, Biden said.

“I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate. I talked to Bibi to open the gate on the Israeli side.”

Biden is running for re-election in November and is relying on the support of younger voters and those from ethnic and religious minorities who favor Democrats to win what is expected to be a closely contested election with Republican frontrunner Donald Trump. (Reuters)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Your child deserves the best pre-school: Step-by-step guide to find one in Gurgaon

Vande Bharat Express passenger finds dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC responds

Not Rajesh Khanna, but this superstar was Hrishikesh Mukherjee's original choice for Anand, actor rejected film as...

Celebrate love with #CupidApprovedDesserts from Bakingo this Valentine’s Day

'I don't agree that...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affirms INDIA bloc unity amid political shifts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE