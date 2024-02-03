Twitter
US launches retaliatory air strikes on Iranian militia targets in Iraq, Syria

United States has initiated airstrikes targeting militia positions in both Iraq and Syria

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 06:32 AM IST

In response to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the United States has initiated airstrikes targeting militia positions in both Iraq and Syria, CNN reported.
This marks the beginning of what appears to be a series of more substantial strikes against Iranian-backed militias, who have been implicated in attacks on US troops in the region. Two US officials confirmed the commencement of these retaliatory measures.

The airstrikes follow a drone attack by Iran-backed militants on a US military outpost in Jordan on Sunday, resulting in the tragic deaths of three US service members and the injuries of over 40 others. The retaliation comes shortly after President Joe Biden attended a ceremony honouring the fallen soldiers and met with their grieving families.
 
Officials suggest that these strikes will likely be more significant than previous actions against Iranian-backed militias in recent weeks, which focused on facilities related to weapons storage or training. However, the Biden administration aims to strike a delicate balance, seeking to deter further attacks while avoiding a full-scale conflict with Iran amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin indicated a multi-tiered response, saying, "We have the ability to respond a number of times, depending on what the situation is." The administration acknowledges the capabilities of Iranian-backed militias but asserts superior strength in its ability to respond effectively," as reported by CNN.

"They have a lot of capability. I have a lot more," Austin said, referring to the Iranian-backed militias.

Pressure has been mounting on President Biden to address the deaths of US soldiers and halt militia attacks decisively. Iran-backed militants have targeted US military facilities over 160 times since October, prompting some Republican lawmakers to advocate for direct strikes inside Iran. The administration, however, emphasises a proportional response to avoid further escalation in the already volatile region.

"We don't seek a war with Iran. We're not looking for a wider conflict in the Middle East," said John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council.
Attributing the drone attack in Jordan to an umbrella group called Islamic Resistance in Iraq, the White House believes the attack was meticulously planned and facilitated by multiple groups, including Kata'ib Hezbollah. While stopping short of directly blaming Kata'ib Hezbollah for the recent incident, officials acknowledge its involvement in previous attacks on US bases.

The US military has targeted Iranian proxies' weapons depots in Iraq and Syria since October, attempting to deter the militants. However, these strikes have not dissuaded the militias, and Sunday's attack marked a significant escalation, prompting the forceful response from the Biden administration.

Iran, asserting that it does not seek conflict, emphasised its readiness to respond strongly to perceived aggression. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated that Iran would not initiate war but would respond robustly to any bullying tactics, according to CNN.
"We have said many times that we will not start any war; but if an oppressive country or force wants to bully us, the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond strongly," he said in a televised speech in the southern Iranian Hormozgan province.

In a potentially conciliatory move, Kata'ib Hezbollah announced the suspension of its military operations against US forces to avoid embarrassment to the Iraqi government.
"We are announcing the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces (US troops) - in order to prevent embarrassment to the Iraqi government," Kataib Hezbollah said in a statement. "We will continue to defend our people in Gaza in other ways, and we recommend to the brave Mujahideen of the Free Hezbollah Brigades to [carry out] passive defense (temporarily) if any hostile American action occurs towards them."

However, the Al-Nujaba militant group's leader, Akram Al-Kaabi, declared on Friday his intention to continue attacks on US targets, indicating mixed messages from the militias, CNN reported.

