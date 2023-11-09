Headlines

Jammu and Kashmir: TRF terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

Actress Payal Ghosh wants to marry Indian pacer Mohammed Shami but...

US launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias

Sara Ali Khan explains why she became cordial with ex-beau Kartik Aaryan despite 'getting affected': 'There is no...'

'PM Modi stands for women...is best...': US singer Mary Millben reacts to Nitish Kumar's 'vulgar' remarks; watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man was not born in India, know other surprising facts about Reliance Industries owner

Biggest box office clashes on Diwali in Tamil cinema

Most successful captains in ODI World Cup history

6 teams with most wickets in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

Sara Ali Khan explains why she became cordial with ex-beau Kartik Aaryan despite 'getting affected': 'There is no...'

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

'Uske khud ke karm hai': Former BB OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev reacts to Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy

HomeWorld

World

US launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias

The strike by two U.S. F-15 fighter jets was on a weapons storage facility linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

article-main
Latest News

AP

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The U.S. launched an airstrike on a facility in eastern Syria linked to Iranian-backed militias, in retaliation for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. Troops in the region for the past several weeks, the Pentagon said.

The strike by two U.S. F-15 fighter jets was on a weapons storage facility linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

“The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. Personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that the U.S. Has bombed facilities used by the militant groups, many operating under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which U.S. Officials say have carried out at least 40 such attacks since Oct. 17.

That was the day a powerful explosion rocked a Gaza hospital, killing hundreds and triggering protests in a number of Muslim nations. The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for the devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Israel denied responsibility for the al-Ahli hospital blast, and the U.S. Has said its intelligence assessment found that Tel Aviv was not to blame. But the Israeli military has continued a ferocious assault on Hamas, with ground troops now deep inside Gaza City in a war that has a staggering death toll of more than 10,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run territory.

The latest U.S. Strike was designed to take out supplies, weapons and ammunition in an effort to erode the abilities of the Iranian-backed militants to attack Americans based in Iraq and Syria. And it reflects the Biden administration's determination to maintain a delicate balance. The U.S. Wants to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting the U.S. As strongly as possible to deter future aggression, possibly fueled by Israel's war against Hamas, while also working to avoid further inflaming the region and provoking a wider conflict.

Similar U.S. Airstrikes on Oct. 27 also targeted facilities in Syria, and officials at the time said the two sites were affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard. When asked why those locations in Syria were chosen — since many of the attacks have happened in Iraq — officials said the U.S. Went after storage sites for munitions that could be linked to the strikes on U.S. Personnel.

The U.S. Has often avoided bombing sites in Iraq in order to lessen the chances of killing Iraqis or angering Iraq's leaders.

While officials have said the strikes are meant to deter further attacks, they have not had that effect. Rocket and drone attacks have occurred almost daily, although in nearly all cases they have resulted in little damage and few injuries.

According to the Pentagon, a total of 45 personnel have been injured and all of those were in attacks on Oct. 17 and 18. Of those, 32 were at al-Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria, with a mix of minor injuries and traumatic brain injuries, and 13 were at al-Asad air base in western Iraq, with four cases of traumatic brain injury and nine of minor injury. One person was injured at Irbil Air Base in Iraq.

The Pentagon has faced repeated questions about whether deterrence against Iran and its proxies is working because the attacks have only increased.

At the same time, the department has moved a number of air defence systems into the region to beef up protection for U.S. Forces.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Salman Khan, but this actor, singer, songwriter was Sooraj Barjatya's original choice for Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya

Three teams, three days, one spot: Who will face India in the 2023 World Cup semifinal?

Meet son of Falguni Nayar with Rs 22,000 crore net worth, who is CEO of multi-crore firm; rival of Isha Ambani's company

Explained: What is 'Odd-Even scheme', Delhi government's plan to curb air pollution?

ICC rankings: This India batter replaces Babar Azam as No 1 ODI batter in world

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE