United States faces spike of Norovirus infection, know causes, symptoms, prevention

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common cause of gastroenteritis is norovirus, which causes symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, and fever. Symptoms appear 12 to 48 hours after contact with the virus.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 07:15 AM IST

(Image source:Pexels)
Norovirus infection is on the rise in parts of the United States. Norovirus outbreaks are common throughout the autumn, winter, and early spring. It is easily transmitted through contaminated surfaces, foods, and person-to-person contact. People travel more during these seasons because they coincide with vacations, increasing the spread even further.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common cause of gastroenteritis is norovirus, which causes symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, and fever. Symptoms appear 12 to 48 hours after contact with the virus. 

Dehydration is a common side effect of norovirus infection, according to the CDC. Vomiting and diarrhoea cause water loss from the body, resulting in a decrease in urination, which is often accompanied by dry mouth and throat. It is also common to feel dizzy when standing. 

According to a recent CDC report, the three-week average of positive tests for norovirus is 13.9%, indicating a rise in cases, especially in the northeastern United States. There has also been an increase in positive test results in the Midwest and South, with 9.5% and 10% of cases, respectively. 

According to the CDC, the US's most frequent location for norovirus outbreaks is healthcare facilities. Contaminated food, sick patients, staff, or visitors are the usual causes of norovirus outbreaks. 

According to ContagionLive, close quarters, shared areas, and high-touch surfaces are common places for the norovirus to spread. Furthermore, because the norovirus season falls during the US summer travel season, outbreaks frequently occur in public transportation, dining establishments, catered events, and cruise ships. 

Indeed, the CDC states that the "most frequent (over 90%) cause of outbreaks of diarrheal disease on cruise ships" is the norovirus. Because of this, the illness is also frequently called the "cruise ship virus." Nevertheless, just 1% of US norovirus outbreaks are related to cruise ships. 

Symptoms of Norovirus

  1. Norovirus causes inflammation in the stomach or intestines, also known as acute gastroenteritis.
  2. Symptoms of norovirus typically appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure, according to CDC guidelines. While most people recover from norovirus illness in one to three days, they are contagious for a few days afterward.
  3. Severe symptoms from a norovirus infection can include frequent vomiting or diarrhoea. Dehydration can be brought on by such symptoms, especially in young children, the elderly, and people with underlying medical issues. Children who are dehydrated may show symptoms like decreased tear production, unusually high levels of sleepiness, or irritability.
     



 

