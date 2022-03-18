Ukraine loses Olga Semidyanova, 'Mother Heroine' in ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Olga Semidyanova, a famous doctor who once served in the military, was martyred during a firefight in the city near Donetsk in the south of the country. The 48-year-old was said to have remained battling after much of her squad had been killed.

Semidyanova was hit by a shot in the stomach, according to her family members, but her body has yet to be brought back due to the ongoing fighting in the area, leaving her family devastated. The 48-year-old was the mother of six children and had also adopted six more from a nearby orphanage.

The doctor, who had served in the military since 2014, was given the title of 'Mother Heroine.' She was shot on March 3 near the city of Marhanets, around 150 kilometres from where she lived.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war day 23: Russia intensifies attack on Ukraine, 21 killed amid heavy shelling

Country's Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said, "She was slain in a confrontation with Russian thugs."

"Even when she believed her regiment might not survive, she emphasised her desire to protect the country until the end. She is a national hero. She is a hero to me."

48-year-old Olga Semidyanova died in battle with Russian Armed Forces. She had been a Military Medic since 2014 in the Donetsk region.



Olga Semidyanova was awarded the Mother-Heroine status as a mother of six children and six more adopted.#StandWithUkraine#closeUAskyNOW pic.twitter.com/gGI0eXKAjd — MFA of Ukraine (@MFA_Ukraine) March 17, 2022

The official Twitter handle of MFA of Ukraine tweeted about the unfortunate news with caption that read, "48-year-old Olga Semidyanova died in battle with Russian Armed Forces. She had been a Military Medic since 2014 in the Donetsk region. Olga Semidyanova was awarded the 'Mother-Heroine' status as a mother of six children and six more adopted." The tweet was shared with her picture in the battlefield holding a rifle.

The post has garnered over 6,000 likes so far. Many commented on the tweet. One user wrote, "What an incredible loss." Another commented, "Glory to the great Ukrainian mother!"

READ | Russia-Ukraine crisis: India to 'engage' in diplomacy to end war