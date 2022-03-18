Russia-Ukraine war day 23: Russia intensifies attack on Ukraine, 21 killed amid heavy shelling

Russia-Ukraine war day 23: There has been heavy destruction in the last 24 hours with 21 people reported dead in eastern Ukraine. Russia launched strong attacks on Ukraine that saw more than 53 people dead due to the shellings.

Several buildings in three cities have been badly damaged by Russian missiles and bombs. Attacks are happening even at midnight and explosions can often be heard during the day time. The capital Kyiv has been targeted the most and it is being attacked even at midnight.

Ukrainian media reported that Russia has targeted homes and buildings of civilians in residential areas. Russian army is attacking vigorously. After Kyiv, there has been heavy shelling on Kharkiv and the entire city has been ruined.

Hundreds of houses have been damaged. The market and other buildings are still being targetted by airstrikes. Media reports said at least 21 people were killed and several others were injured in a Russian attack in the eastern region of Ukraine. Efforts are on to provide treatment to the injured.

The European Space Agency has said that its Mars mission with Russia has been postponed due to the Ukraine war. Earlier there were many discussions about the Russian-European Mars mission. Now it was told in the news that 108 innocent children of Ukraine have died in the attacks deliberately targeting civilians.

This figure has been released by Ukraine. Britain is proving help in saving Ukraine from Russian attack. Britain has talked about installing a missile defence system in Poland, a country close to Ukraine, so that the war-torn country can be helped.