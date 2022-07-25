Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

‘Number one threat to global security’: Rishi Sunak promises to crack down on China after winning UK PM race

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak has pledged to get tough on China if he gets elected, terming the country as the “biggest threat” to global security.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:59 AM IST

‘Number one threat to global security’: Rishi Sunak promises to crack down on China after winning UK PM race
UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak (File photo)

The race for the United Kingdom Prime Ministerial post is going on with a full frenzy, with the two candidates – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – going head to head in the ongoing battle. Now, Sunak has talked about how his election would be beneficial as a move against China.

Indian-origin prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak has said that if he is elected to the top post, he will go tough on China, terming the Asian superpower country as the “number one threat to domestic and global security”, as per AFP reports.

Sunak, who is the former finance minister under the Boris Johnson administration, made a promise to crack down on China soon after his UK PM race rival Liz Truss accused him of being weak on the country, as well as on Russia, which currently remains at war with Ukraine.

Earlier, China's state-run Global Times said Sunak was the only candidate in the contest with "a clear and pragmatic view on developing UK-China ties". Meanwhile, the PM candidate in Britain has formulated a plan to counter the influence of China on the world.

In an attempt to crack down on China, Sunak put forward a proposal, which included the closure of all 30 Confucius Institutes in Britain, preventing the soft-power spread of Chinese influence through culture and language programmes, as per AFP reports.

The UK PM face has also promised to "kick the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) out of our universities", which reportedly holds an influence over the higher education system in the country. Sunak said that he would urge educational institutes to disclose their foreign funding and review their research partnership.

Stating that he would build a “NATO-style” agency to tackle threats from China, Rishi Sunak said that Britain's domestic spy agency MI5 would be used to help combat Chinese espionage in cyberspace.

As quoted by AFP, Sunak said, “Enough is enough. For too long, politicians in Britain and across the West have rolled out the red carpet and turned a blind eye to China's nefarious activity and ambitions.”

READ | China curbs people’s freedom in Hong Kong via National Security Law

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajinikanth becomes highest taxpayer in Tamil Nadu, daughter Aishwarya accepts 'samman patra' on actor's behalf
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.