UK MP Imran Khan sexually assaulted man in his sleep after party in Pakistan

Imran Ahmad Khan, the UK Conservative MP for Wakefield, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court, where he denies sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a bunk bed at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008. A separate alleged incident in Pakistan happened almost three years later, in November 2010. Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, was elected as the Conservative MP for Wakefield in West Yorkshire in 2019, Sky News reported.

He had been working on a project funded by the UK Foreign Office at the time of the alleged incident in November 2010. The man, who was then in his early 20s, told a jury that Khan offered him a sleeping pill as they shared a room in a guest house in the city of Peshawar, Sky News reported. He said he later woke up to find Khan performing a sex act on him, adding that he "pushed him off and told him to stop".

The man’s claim was detailed at Southwark Crown Court, where Khan is on trial over the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy in a bunk bed at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008. He allegedly forced the youngster to drink gin, dragged him upstairs and asked him to watch pornography before touching his feet and legs, the report said.

The MP, who is gay and a Muslim, denies the allegation - and claims he only touched the Catholic teenager’s elbow when he "became extremely upset" after a conversation about his confused sexuality. Prosecutor Sean Larkin QC told jurors on Monday of the separate allegation against Khan in Peshawar, which is not part of the charge they are trying him on.

"It is a different incident involving an adult in Pakistan," he said. The man came forward as a witness after hearing Khan had been charged with sexual assault, the court heard. Jurors heard that on the night of the alleged sexual assault, Khan and the man had been at a party where everyone was drinking whiskey, Sky News reported.

