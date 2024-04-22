Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet CSK star Dhoni's teammate, 2011 World Cup player, he has now become a bus driver due to...

'Trample free speech...’: Tik Tok after US house passes bill that could ban app

Meet Rohan Murty, son of billionaire Narayana Murthy who left Rs 647000 crore Infosys to build his firm, net worth is…

Massive setback for Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals as star player ruled out of IPL 2024, check details

Bhumi Pednekar roped in for UNDP's global initiative The Weather Kids to raise awarness about climate change

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman come together to save MCU, fans call it 'Marvel's comeback'

'Trample free speech...’: Tik Tok after US house passes bill that could ban app

Meet Rohan Murty, son of billionaire Narayana Murthy who left Rs 647000 crore Infosys to build his firm, net worth is…

Big blow to Virat Kohli

AI imagines Virat Kohli's RCB winning IPL trophy

Rare and unseen pics of CSK legend MS Dhoni

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet singer, who headlined Nepal's highest-grossing film, has won four National Awards, his son played Salman Khan's...

Aayush Sharma reveals he apologised to Salman Khan after Loveyatri's box office failure: 'I had tears...'

This actress was thrown out of 13 films, body-shamed, labelled 'manhoos' by producers, then gave solo Rs 100-crore hit

HomeWorld

World

'Trample free speech...’: Tik Tok after US house passes bill that could ban app

The passage of the TikTok bill showcases how policy priorities outside the company's control have merged to create a potentially devastating outcome for an app that is liked by many young Americans.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 The US House of Representatives on Saturday approved a bill that could ban social media app TikTok, CNN reported. The bill passed 360-58 marks the latest defeat for TikTok in the US, as the social media company with 170 million users in the US fights for survival under its current ownership by ByteDance, its Chinese parent company. 

The passage of the bill in the US House comes as part of a foreign aid package for Israel and Ukraine. The move resembles an earlier version approved in March this year that would ban TikTok from US app stores unless it finds a new owner, and quickly, according to CNN report.

 By attaching the TikTok bill to funding for Israeli missile defence and Ukrainian military equipment, Republican lawmakers in the US placed pressure on Senate lawmakers to consider the whole package in a single up-or-down vote. Policy analysts expect the US Senate to take up the aid package quickly, increasing its chances of passing. US President Joe Biden has previously announced that he would sign the TikTok legislation if it reached his desk. 

The passage of the TikTok bill showcases how policy priorities outside the company's control have merged to create a potentially devastating outcome for an app that is liked by many young Americans. However, US officials have warned that it is a national security risk. The version of the bill approved Saturday would, if signed, give TikTok 270 days to find a new owner, which is more than roughly six months contemplated under older versions of the legislation. The bill also gives the White House the ability to extend that deadline for another 90 days if the US President believes there is progress towards a sale, CNN reported.

TikTok has expressed its opposition to the bill. For weeks, TikTok carried out a lobbying campaign to defeat the legislation, stressing that it violates its users' First Amendment rights and threatens small businesses.In a post on X, TikTok on Wednesday wrote, "It is unfortunate that the House of Representatives is using the cover of important foreign and humanitarian assistance to once again jam through a ban bill that would trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans, devastate 7 million businesses, and shutter a platform that contributes USD 24 billion to the US economy, annually."

TikTok has indicated it could file a lawsuit to block the House's legislation, telling users in March that it plans to continue fighting, "including (by) exercising our legal rights," according to CNN report. A court challenge over the law would result in a high-stakes battle over the right of people in the US to access digital information.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Divyanka Tripathi says 'there's no joy' in TV, reveals why she's avoiding small screen: 'I don't see...'

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP wins Surat seat before polls, here's how

Sonali Bendre says she became 'a caricature' in this Shah Rukh Khan film: 'I was approached to play...'

Gwalior Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Ramesh Awasthi files nomination after receiving blessings from Baba Anandeshwar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement