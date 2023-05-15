Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

‘Terror is unleashed’: Imran Khan alleges ‘London plan’ to imprison him, Bushra Bibi; calls for protests in Pakistan

Imran Khan, after his release from jail, has alleged that there is a conspiracy to put him and his wife Bushra Bibi in jail for 10 years by the Pakistani government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

‘Terror is unleashed’: Imran Khan alleges ‘London plan’ to imprison him, Bushra Bibi; calls for protests in Pakistan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

Just a few days after he was released from prison, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that there is a plot against him by the Pakistan government, which is now allegedly planning to arrest his wife Bushra Bibi.

Apart from the alleged plan to destroy him, Imran Khan has also asked all PTI supporters and leaders to begin protesting against the current government, urging them to shut down the internet once again and blocking social media in Pakistan, which also remains restricted.

Now, PTI chief Imran Khan has revealed details of an alleged London plan, which according to him, has been devised to keep him out of politics to delay and rig elections, the media reported. "Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury, and executioner," The News quoted the former premier as saying.

 

 

In a Twitter thread, he claimed that the plan now was to humiliate him by putting "Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next 10 years". Imran Khan is currently out on bail as the court termed his arrest illegal.

Further on Twitter, Imran Khan said, “To ensure that there is no public reaction, they have done two things -- first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled."

“This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won't come out. And tomorrow they will again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open). Meanwhile, as we speak, houses are being broken in and shamelessly police are manhandling the women of the houses,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | DNA Verified: Did Imran Khan request ‘not to be stripped, raped’ in jail? Truth behind viral agreement

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late Bhojpuri actress
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP Board Result 2023 for class 5th and 8th to be declared today, know how to check scores
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.