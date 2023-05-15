‘Terror is unleashed’: Imran Khan alleges ‘London plan’ to imprison him, Bushra Bibi; calls for protests in Pakistan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

Just a few days after he was released from prison, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that there is a plot against him by the Pakistan government, which is now allegedly planning to arrest his wife Bushra Bibi.

Apart from the alleged plan to destroy him, Imran Khan has also asked all PTI supporters and leaders to begin protesting against the current government, urging them to shut down the internet once again and blocking social media in Pakistan, which also remains restricted.

Now, PTI chief Imran Khan has revealed details of an alleged London plan, which according to him, has been devised to keep him out of politics to delay and rig elections, the media reported. "Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury, and executioner," The News quoted the former premier as saying.

So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

In a Twitter thread, he claimed that the plan now was to humiliate him by putting "Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next 10 years". Imran Khan is currently out on bail as the court termed his arrest illegal.

Further on Twitter, Imran Khan said, “To ensure that there is no public reaction, they have done two things -- first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled."

“This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won't come out. And tomorrow they will again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open). Meanwhile, as we speak, houses are being broken in and shamelessly police are manhandling the women of the houses,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)

