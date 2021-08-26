Taliban makes SHOCKING claims about 9/11 attacks on US, says this about Osama Bin Laden

Osama Bin Laden

The Taliban have come out and claimed that Osama Bin Laden was not involved in the September 11 terror attacks on the United States and it was used as an excuse by the Americans to wage war on Afghanistan.

The Taliban spokesperson Zabibullah Mujahid has stated that there is no evidence of Osama's involvement in the 9/11 terror attacks. Speaking to NBC News, he said, "Even after 20 years of war, there is no evidence of his (Osama bin Laden) involvement (in the September 11, 2001 attacks). There was no justification for this war, it was used as an excuse by the Americans for war."

When asked about giving an assurance that Afghanistan will not become the centre of terrorism, Zabibullah Mujahid said that they have repeatedly made promises that terrorism won’t get a safe haven on the Afghan soil. "When Laden became a problem for the Americans, he was in Afghanistan. But there was no proof of his involvement and we have now promised that the Afghan soil won’t be used against anyone," said Mujahid.

cre_Trending

The biggest concern in Afghanistan has become the safety of women and them losing their rights under the Taliban regime. "We respect women, they are our sisters. They should not be afraid. The Taliban have fought for the country. The women should be proud of us, not scared," said Mujahid when asked about the situation.

He also spoke about Afghans who are wanting to leave the country fearing the Taliban regime. Mujahid addressed the problem saying, "We don’t want our countrymen to leave the country. Whatever they have done in the past, we have given them amnesty. We need our country people, the young and educated folks for the nation. But if they want to live, it’s their choice."

Afghanistan lost its power and control to the Taliban on August 15 when they surrounded Kabul city and asked for a peaceful transition of power. Post that, many are desperate to leave the country and thousands can be seen waiting to get out of the Kabul airport where the evacuations are taking place.