Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish2907900
HomeWorld

Taliban makes SHOCKING claims about 9/11 attacks on US, says this about Osama Bin Laden

Afghanistan lost its power and control to the Taliban on August 15 when they surrounded Kabul city and asked for a peaceful transition of power

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2021, 12:24 PM IST

Taliban makes SHOCKING claims about 9/11 attacks on US, says this about Osama Bin Laden
Osama Bin Laden

The Taliban have come out and claimed that Osama Bin Laden was not involved in the September 11 terror attacks on the United States and it was used as an excuse by the Americans to wage war on Afghanistan.

The Taliban spokesperson Zabibullah Mujahid has stated that there is no evidence of Osama's involvement in the 9/11 terror attacks. Speaking to NBC News, he said, "Even after 20 years of war, there is no evidence of his (Osama bin Laden) involvement (in the September 11, 2001 attacks). There was no justification for this war, it was used as an excuse by the Americans for war."

When asked about giving an assurance that Afghanistan will not become the centre of terrorism, Zabibullah Mujahid said that they have repeatedly made promises that terrorism won’t get a safe haven on the Afghan soil. "When Laden became a problem for the Americans, he was in Afghanistan. But there was no proof of his involvement and we have now promised that the Afghan soil won’t be used against anyone," said Mujahid.

cre_Trending

The biggest concern in Afghanistan has become the safety of women and them losing their rights under the Taliban regime. "We respect women, they are our sisters. They should not be afraid. The Taliban have fought for the country. The women should be proud of us, not scared," said Mujahid when asked about the situation. 

He also spoke about Afghans who are wanting to leave the country fearing the Taliban regime. Mujahid addressed the problem saying, "We don’t want our countrymen to leave the country. Whatever they have done in the past, we have given them amnesty. We need our country people, the young and educated folks for the nation. But if they want to live, it’s their choice."

Afghanistan lost its power and control to the Taliban on August 15 when they surrounded Kabul city and asked for a peaceful transition of power. Post that, many are desperate to leave the country and thousands can be seen waiting to get out of the Kabul airport where the evacuations are taking place. 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-NCR news: Man kills self by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.