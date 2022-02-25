Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Ukraine says 137 dead after first day of fighting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders who are advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Zelenskiy said on Friday that 137 military personnel and civilians had been killed in the fighting so far, with hundreds of others injured. Ukrainian officials had earlier reported at least 70 people killed.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed.

US and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government. Russia on Thursday seized the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant north of Kyiv, along the shortest route to the capital from Belarus, where Moscow has staged troops.

"(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelenskiy warned in a video message. "My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."

Putin says Russia is carrying out "a special military operation" to protect people, including Russian citizens, subjected to "genocide" in Ukraine - an accusation the West calls baseless propaganda.

Asked if he was worried about Zelenskiy's safety, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS: "To the best of my knowledge, President Zelenskiy remains in Ukraine at his post, and of course we're concerned for the safety of all of our friends in Ukraine - government officials and others."

7 am (IST): Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro disauthorized his Vice President Hamilton Mourao for saying that Brazil opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Reuters

6:57 am (IST): A satellite image shows ground force deployments near Krasnaya Yaruga

6:43 am (IST): Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over military operation in Ukraine

6:40 am (IST): 137 dead after first day of fighting, reports AFP quoting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

6:35 am (IST): President Zelensky says Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: AFP

6:20 am (IST): US President Joe Biden hits Russia with new sanctions for 'premeditated' Ukraine attack

President Joe Biden hit Russia with a wave of sanctions on Thursday after Moscow invaded Ukraine, measures that impede Russia's ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises.

Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an aggressor with a "sinister vision of the world" and a misguided dream of recreating the Soviet Union.

But he held back from imposing sanctions on Putin himself and from disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT international banking system, amid differences with Western allies over how far to go at this juncture and criticism from Republicans that he should have done more.

Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

"This is a premeditated attack," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences."

6 am (IST): PM Modi talks to Putin, appeals for immediate cessation of violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence as well as concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.

During their telephonic conversation, President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.