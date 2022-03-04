Russia-Ukraine agree to build a human corridor, latest developments in 10 points

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has entered the 9th day today. So far more than 10 cities of Ukraine have been destroyed in the bombing of Russia. The residential areas of Horlivka and Yasinuvata in the Donetsk region have been destroyed completely. Meanwhile, talks are also going on between the two countries.

In some relief, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to build a human corridor, from which the trapped people will be evacuated. In the midst of the war, the UN has estimated that due to the Russian attack, about 10 million Ukrainians have had to leave their country and take refuge in other countries.

On the ninth day of the war, the Russian army has reached near the Ukrainian Coastguard of the Black Sea. Russia can attack the Mykoliv Coast Guard at any time here. Pentagon has claimed that about 1.5 lakh Russian soldiers have also besieged Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Read | Survival guidelines: Learn some Russian phrases, India advises its stranded citizens in Ukraine

Day 9 of Ukraine-Russia war: 10 points

1. Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitro Kuleba said the Russian army is firing from all sides on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. He said that if it explodes, the explosion will be 10 times bigger than Chernobyl.

2. The Biden administration has sent a proposal to the US Congress to give 10 billion dollars (about Rs 75,911 crore) in aid to Ukraine. After getting the Congress nod, this money will be sent to Ukraine.

3. In the midst of the war, the UN has estimated that due to the Russian attack, about 10 million Ukrainians have had to leave their country and take refuge in other countries. The UN spokesman said that 209 civilians were killed in the attack in Ukraine, more than 1,500 civilians were injured.

4. Talks are underway between both the countries. Russia and Ukraine have agreed to build a human corridor, from which the trapped people will be evacuated.

5. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to Putin to immediately stop the war and order the soldiers to return. Zelenskyy's statement came at a time when the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine ended.

Read | Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, ablaze after Russian attack

6. A top American Senator has urged the Ukrainian government to end racial discrimination at its border, an issue that has been pointed out by numerous students. Foreign students, especially Africans and Asians, who are attempting to flee the country have been complaining that they have been experiencing racist treatment by Ukrainian security forces at border check-posts.

7. Leaders of the Quad grouping of countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - agreed on Thursday that what is happening to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific.

8. Facebook and multiple media websites were partially inaccessible in Russia on Friday, as authorities crack down on critical voices and fighting rages in Ukraine.

9. Russian forces have taken the Black Sea port of Kherson in southern Ukraine, the first major city to fall after a string of setbacks for Moscow. They have also encircled the strategic port city of Mariupol, which is without water or electricity.

10. The United Nations has opened a probe into alleged war crimes, as the Russian military bombards cities in Ukraine with shells and missiles, forcing civilians to take shelter in basements.