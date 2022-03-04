Russia takes control of Kherson - Here's what is happening in Ukraine's other major cities

Even as the world tries to stop Russia, its offensive in Ukraine continues as fighting intensified between both the countries. The Russian military said it had control of Kherson city in the south of Ukraine. Kherson is an important port on the Black Sea and on the Dnieper River.

With a population of 280,000, Kherson is the first major city to fall since the Russian invasion began last week. Ukrainian authorities on Thursday called on compatriots to launch a guerrilla war against Russian forces. Capital city of Kyiv, western city of Lviv, port city of Odesa and the second largest city of Kharkiv have been subjected to artillery attacks and bombardment by Russia.

Earlier, Russia also attacked Europe's largest nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhya in Ukraine on Friday which has now been occupied by the Russian military. Here we take a look a some major cities which are under the Russian military attack and how they have fared so far.

Kyiv

Russia is facing a stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. The Russian military remains over 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the centre of the city. Britain's Ministry of Defence, in its daily intelligence briefing on Thursday said that the Russian military column has been delayed by Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdowns and congestion over the past three days.

Mariupol

Heavy fighting continued in Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, in the outskirts of the strategic Azov Sea port. Residents of the city are trying to survive a relentless barrage of Russian shelling that has destroyed residential districts and cut off power and water supplies. Electricity and phone connections are mostly not working in Mariupol and residents face food and water shortages.

Food and medicine is not moving in Mariupol now. Britain's Defence Ministry said Mariupol was encircled by Russian forces. Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said the attacks there had been relentless. "We cannot even take the wounded from the streets, from houses and apartments today, since the shelling does not stop," Boychenko said.

Mariupol, a city of 400,000, is a key strategic target for Russia, because seizing it would allow Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine to join forces with troops in Crimea.

Chernihiv

Thirty-three people died Thursday when Russian forces hit residential areas, including schools, kindergartens, a hospital and a high-rise apartment building, in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, officials said. The town of Chernihiv lies 120 kilometres (75 miles) northeast of Kyiv, which the Russian forces have been trying to invade from the north.

Kharkiv

Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv remained under a heavy bombing with Russian missiles striking civilian areas. At least seven educational institutions have been damaged in attacks over the past week, including the Karazin National University in Kharkiv on Wednesday, the UNESCO statement said.

At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in Kharkiv, in the last 24 hours and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, in an urgent advisory issued on Wednesday evening, asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately as Russia intensified shelling.