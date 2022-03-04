Survival guidelines: Learn some Russian phrases, India advises its stranded citizens in Ukraine

Even as India is evacuating it stranded citizens in Ukraine by launching Operation Ganga, many are still to be taken out from the war-torn zone. In its latest advisory, India on Thursday urged its stranded citizens in Ukraine to learn a few Russian phrases.

The advisory issued by the Defence Ministry urged its Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, especially Kharkiv, to learn a few sentences in Russian language, such as telling people they were students from India. The advisory also mentions a few sentences in Russian that the students should learn.

"Ya student iz Indii (I am a student from India), 'Ya nekombatant (I am a non-combatant)', 'Pazhalusta Pamagite (please, help me)'," the ministry said in advisory for Indian nationals in Ukraine's Kharkiv about potentially dangerous and difficult situations to be expected, news agency IANS reported.

The advisory warned of the 'potentially dangerous/difficult situations to be expected' included aerial raids, attacks by drones and aircraft, missile attacks, artillery shelling, gunfire, bomb explosions, falling debris and collapse of buildings. The advisory, prepared by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

Read | Russia-Ukraine crisis: Defense Ministry lists dos and don'ts for Indians stranded in war-torn Kharkiv

The advisory also mentioned that they could expect lack of electricity, food and ware, exposure to freezing temperatures, psychological trauma, feeling of panic, injuries and lack of medical support, encounter with armed fighters and lack of transportation.

"Make a WhatsApp group, compile details, names, addresses, mobile numbers and contact in India/Share geolocation on WhatsApp with Control Room(s) in Embassy or in New Delhi/Update information every 08 hours/Keep frequent head count (every 08 hours)/Group/Squad coordinators to report their location to Control Rooms/Helpline Numbers," it said.

Survival guidelines for Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine

Keep ready a small kit of essential items on persons or at hand round the clock like Passport, essential medication.

If injured or ill, intimate condition and seek advice from control room/helpline/WhatsApp.

Delete all unnecessary apps in mobile, limit conversations to low volume/audio mode to conserve battery.

Stay indoors, preferably in designated safe zones, basements, bunkers.

Learn sentences in Russian (e.g. we are students, we are not combatants, please do not harm us, we are from India)

When stationary, do regular deep breathing, mild movement of limbs to maintain good blood circulation

Nominate a coordinator/deputy to communicate with local authorities, embassy and Indian control rooms to conserve phone batteries.

Conserve and share food and water and avoid full meals, eat smaller portions to extend the rations and stay hydrated.

Every group carry a white flag and learn a few sentences in Russian that can help identify themselves as students and Indians.

Refrain from commenting on social media, don't pick up weapons or any unexploded ammunition/shells.

Do not take pictures/selfies with military vehicles/troops/soldiers/check posts/militia, do not try and film live combat situations.

All Indian Nationals who are in KHARKIV excluding PISOCHYN, please fill up details contained in the form on an urgent basis: https://t.co/hm5ayU5UgC — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 3, 2022

India asks students to fill online registration form

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has urged its citizens stranded in Ukraine's largest city Kharkiv, which remained under a heavy bombing from Russian forces with missiles striking civilian areas, to urgently fill an online registration form.

Step-by-step guide to fill the form

Keep your passport handy

Click on the link - docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdU9tZp_rKJlBcLNJL1b_cjcdKfEMpe9MokmxT1MsHn22g5ow/viewform

A page of the online registration form will appear

Fill details including email, name, passport number, mobile number

Also fill details of your address in Kharkiv and further details in the section 'Additional people in the address with you'

Click submit.