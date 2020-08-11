Russia registers world's first coronavirus vaccine, President Putin's daughter vaccinated

The first COVID-19 vaccine in the world was registered by Russia on Tuesday, reported Sputnik. "As far as I know, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered this morning," President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying at a meeting with the government.

"I hope we will be able to start mass production of this medication in the near future, which is very important," Putin said.

The vaccine has been registered for use and one of Putin's daughters has already been given a shot of the COVID-19 vaccination.

"One of my daughters got vaccinated. In fact, she took part in an experiment. After the first vaccination, she had a [body] temperature of 38 degrees [Celcius, 100 degrees Fahrenheit], the next day slightly higher than 37 [degrees], that's all," he said.

Russia's Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko had informed that the COVID-19 vaccine of Russian Microbiology Research Center Gamaleya has been registered. The vaccine proved to be safe and effective.

Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to get vaccinated.

According to the latest global update by the Johns Hopkins University, a total number of 20,092,855 people have been tested positive of coronavirus and 736,254 deaths have been reported so far. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

