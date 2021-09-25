PM receives warm welcome in New York with 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants

The much-awaited PM Narendra Modi's UN General Assembly speech is scheduled for today evening. Prime Minister Modi reached New York last evening from Washington DC ahead of his address to the 76th session of the UNGA.

As PM Narendra Modi arrived at his hotel in New York, he was greeted with chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Modi could be seen waving, shaking hands in acknowledgment as people queued up to see him. "Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai," slogans could be heard as the Prime Minister reached amid waiting supporters.

The air was filled with applause for the Indian PM as someone from the crowd shouted, "Modiji, we are proud of you." "Take care of your health, Sir," advised another. "Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th," the Prime Minister tweeted from New York.

The Indian diaspora in the United States constitutes around 1.2% of the country's population. "Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," PM Modi had tweeted earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last visited the United States in September 2019 when he and the then US President Donald Trump addressed the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston. Earlier, PM Modi had a jam-packed schedule on Thursday and Friday.

PM Modi attended the first bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Quad summit and met with the top global CEOs in Washington DC.