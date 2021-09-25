PM Modi UNGA speech today LIVE: When and where to watch in India, know timing

Headlines

24-year-old TikTok star Mahek Bukhari found guilty of killing mother's 21-year-old lover

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit: ISRO

Viral: Woman shares prices of avocados cheaper than tomatoes, netizens react

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

Kajal Aggarwal dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequins saree worth Rs 2,75,000

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

Kajal Aggarwal dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequins saree worth Rs 2,75,000

Bollywood actors who were teachers

40 years of Sunny Deol: Best films of action star

10 places to visit during monsoon season

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, fans surprised as Jungkook joins

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi UNGA speech today LIVE: When and where to watch in India, know timing

The UNGA speech is likely to be live-streamed on PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel. Zee News and WION will also telecast his speech LIVE.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 25, 2021, 12:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in New York to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today. Indian PM Narendra Modi is the first world leader scheduled to address the UNGA at the UN General Assembly hall. PM Modi's speech is one of the most awaited among the world leaders. 

The UN General Assembly session is likely to commence in the evening from 6.30 pm Indian standard time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UNGA speech will be live-streamed from 7:30 pm (IST) on various platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. 

The UNGA speech is also likely to be live-streamed on PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel. Zee News and WION will also telecast his speech LIVE. The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

PM Modi's address at the United Nations General Assembly will revolve around pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change, recent developments in Afghanistan, UNSC reform and other important issues.

The second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly stated that 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person. On the other hand, nearly 60 heads of state will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements.

The last UN General Assembly session that PM Narendra Mosi addressed was in 2019. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 world leaders had submitted pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session held in September.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Aparajita Rai, first female IPS officer from Sikkim who cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

Haryana violence: Amid Section 144 in Gurugram and Nuh, know internet restrictions, routes closed in Noida, Delhi-NCR

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

Karan Johar has this to say on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success: ‘I feel for first time I am…’

Haryana violence: Authorities bulldozed around 15 illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land in Nuh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE