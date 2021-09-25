PM Modi UNGA speech today LIVE: When and where to watch in India, know timing

The UNGA speech is likely to be live-streamed on PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel. Zee News and WION will also telecast his speech LIVE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in New York to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today. Indian PM Narendra Modi is the first world leader scheduled to address the UNGA at the UN General Assembly hall. PM Modi's speech is one of the most awaited among the world leaders.

The UN General Assembly session is likely to commence in the evening from 6.30 pm Indian standard time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UNGA speech will be live-streamed from 7:30 pm (IST) on various platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The UNGA speech is also likely to be live-streamed on PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel. Zee News and WION will also telecast his speech LIVE. The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

PM Modi's address at the United Nations General Assembly will revolve around pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change, recent developments in Afghanistan, UNSC reform and other important issues.

The second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly stated that 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person. On the other hand, nearly 60 heads of state will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements.

The last UN General Assembly session that PM Narendra Mosi addressed was in 2019. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 world leaders had submitted pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session held in September.