PM Modi has a powerful, influential voice on the world stage: UK on 'not era of war' remark

The conversation between Modi-Putin in Samarkand hogged the headlines and also garnered attention of the mainstream American media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a powerful, influential voice on the world stage, and the Russian leadership respects India's position on the global stage, as per UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who added that London hopes President Vladimir Putin listens to those calling for peace amid the Ukraine conflict.

Cleverly was responding to a question about the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and Modi telling Putin last week on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) 22nd meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand that "today's era is not of war."

“Prime Minister Modi has a powerful, influential voice on the world stage. We know the Russian leadership respects India’s voice and position on the world stage. I think Prime Minister Modi’s intervention is very, very welcome. And we really hope that Vladimir Putin listens to those voices who are calling for peace and for de-escalation. So we very much welcome Prime Minister Modi’s intervention," Cleverly said.

He also asserted that the Ukrainian conflict has resulted in a terrible loss of life.

"Obviously, we have seen the terrible loss of life in the Ukrainian conflict, both loss of life of Ukrainians but also of young Russian men and women, which is terrible," Cleverly said.

He emphasized that the pre-existing challenges to food security and people at risk of food insecurity and famine have been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We've always been very, very clear that our sanctions do not target food exports, they do not target fertilizer exports, they do not target ammonia exports. But nevertheless, people in the world who are already hungry, their situation has been made worse by Putin's invasion of Ukraine. And that's why Prime Minister Modi's intervention is important and very welcome," he said.

The conversation between Modi-Putin in Samarkand hogged the headlines and also garnered attention of the mainstream American media.

“Modi rebukes Putin over war in Ukraine,” The Washington Post reported in a headline. “In a stunning public rebuke, Modi told Putin: “Today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” the daily reported.

“The rare reproach showed the 69-year-old Russian strongman coming under extraordinary pressure from all sides,” the Post said.

"India's Leader Tells Putin That Now Is Not an Era for War," The New York Times said in its headline.

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser for the US, also praised PM Modi's words, describing them as a declaration of principle in support of what the US regards as appropriate.

READ| Russia-Ukraine war: After Putin’s orders, Russian airlines stop selling tickets to men aged 18-65

