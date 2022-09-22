Russia-Ukraine war: After Putin’s orders, Russian airlines stop selling tickets to men aged 18-65

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo)

Just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued orders of partial mobilization in the country, most of the flights flying out of the country remained fully booked. In the midst of this, most Russian airlines have stopped selling tickets to men aged from 18 to 65 in the country.

According to a popular flight booking website in Russia, direct flights to cities in nearby countries of Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan remained fully booked on Wednesday, while flights to Turkey remain booked till Saturday, as per media reports.

Further, soon after Putin made the announcement which is likely to lead to the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war, media outlets reported that flights have banned men aged 18 to 65 have been stopped from purchasing international flight tickets.

In a Fortune news report, there are rumours that martial law can be imposed in the country due to the escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war. Only the men who have approval from the Russian Defence Ministry will be able to leave the country.

Putin’s announcement gave a wave to rumours that the young men in the country can be asked to serve in the military if the time comes. Russia's Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu has also claimed that over 300,000 men can be called upon to serve.

"In order to protect our homeland, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories, I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to conduct partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," Putin said during nation address today, CNN reported.

"The purpose of this West is to weaken, divide and ultimately destroy our country. They are already directly saying that in 1991 they were able to split the Soviet Union, and now the time has come for Russia to break up into a multitude of regions and areas which are fatally hostile to each other," the Russian president said as quoted by CNN.

(With ANI inputs)

