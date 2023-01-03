Pakistani actress Sajal Ali hits back on honey trapping claims by ex- army officer, says ‘its very sad that…’

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali (File photo)

After a former army officer in Pakistan came forward with claims that several actresses in the country were being used as honey traps by the Pakistani authorities, actress Sajal Ali hit back at the claims, shutting down all the allegations.

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who was seen opposite Sridevi in the thriller movie Mom, was one of the actresses named by the Pakistani ex-army officer, who said that she was often used for honey trapping by the country, targeting several politicians.

Taking to Twitter after the allegations came forwards, Sajal Ali wrote, “It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin.”

Earlier in the day, retired Pakistani Army official Adil Raja made big claims in a YouTube video, saying that the country was using several Pakistani female actresses to honey-trap politicians. While he did not name any actress in his video, he gave out their initials.

Though the names of the actresses in question were not revealed, netizens put two and two together and assumed that the Pakistani actresses were Sajal Ali, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, and Mehwish Hayat.

Kubra Khan was one of the first actresses on the list to hit out at the claims of the ex-army official in Pakistan, saying that she would take legal action. Khan said in her Instagram story, “I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn't going to take over my existence But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

She further wrote, “Apko lagta hai ke koi random log Mujhe pe behte bithaye ungli uthayenge Aur main chup behtoongi toh apki soch hai. So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first.”

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat also slammed the claims and said, “Shame on you for spreading baseless allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about, and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe this bullshit.”

