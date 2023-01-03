Meet actress Sajal Aly, who was allegedly used for honey trapping by Pakistan army

Sajal Aly

In a shocking revelation, retired Pakistani military officer Major Adil Raja has claimed that some actresses were used by Pakistan military for hineytrapping.

Majir Raja, who is also a YouTuber, has alleged that Pakistani actress Sajal Aly was also used by military as ‘honey trap’.

Sajal Aly has slammed Major Raja for making baseless allegations against her and some other actresses, reported Samaa TV.

Major Raja runs a YouTube channel named `Soldier Speaks` and he has around 3 lakh subscribers.

In his explosive vlog, Major Raja did not name any actress as he preferred to use their initials.

The video went viral within no time and people started guessing that the initials mentioned in the video are of those actresses who had worked in the dramas produced by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Social media users started trolling Sajal Aly and other actors mentioned in the video which forced Sajal Aly to respond to the trolls.

In a tweet, she said, "It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin."

Born in 1994, Sajal Aly is an actress and model who made her acting debut with 2009 Geo TV's comedy drama Nadaaniyaan. He then appeared in a hugely popular family drama named ‘Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain’. Aly is best known for her roles as Dr. Asfandya in Yaqeen Ka Safar (2017) and Noor-ul-Ain Zaman in Yeh Dil Mera (2019-2020).

Raja is very active on Twitter and is an open admirer of former premier Imran Khan. His Twitter profile says that he is a war veteran.