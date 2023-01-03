Search icon
Kapil Sharma asks Gaur Gopal Das ‘kabhi pyaar mai pade hai?’, here’s what the monk said on his show

Kapil Sharma decided to get candid with monk Gaur Gopal Das on his show, and asked him a question about “boyfriend-girlfriend”.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

Gaur Gopal Das and Kapil Sharma (Photo - YouTube screengrab)

The new episode of the Kapil Sharma Show is set to feature famous Indian monk Gaur Gopal Das, and the promo for the new episode has been released. The promo for The Kapil Sharma show is making a lot of waves, mainly because of the question he asked Gaur Gopal Das.

In the new episode of the comedy show, Kapil Sharma can be seen indulging in talks with several singers from the 90s including Suneeta Rao, Shweta Shetty, Altaf Raja, Shabbir Kumar, and several motivational speakers like Gaur Gopal Das.

The promo of the new episode featured Kapil Sharma asking a personal question to Gaur Gopal Das, to which the motivational speaker said that the comedian is taking “extra liberty”. The video of the promo for The Kapil Sharma episode was released on Instagram.

In the promo of the most recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian can be seen in talks with Gaur Gopal Das about one of his motivational videos, where the monk talked about the concept of “boyfriend and girlfriend”.

Jokingly talking to the motivational speaker on stage, Kapil Sharma asked him “aapko ye student hona ka experience hai ya kabhi mohabbat mein bhi pade hain (you have been a student of this subject or have you ever fallen in love)?”

To this question, Gaur Gopal Das said “Kapil is taking a lot of liberty today.” After this interaction, Kapil Sharma can be heard talking to Shweta Shetty about crazy fan experiences, where she said that fans back in the day were very decent and shy.

Gaur Gopal Das is one of the most famous motivational speakers and monks in India, who has a very huge social media following because of his talks and speeches. He also used to be an engineer before he decided to become a monk.

