Microsoft founder Bill Gates and dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein met multiple tiles, according to a new book by Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie Brown.

The book claims that Bill Gates met the disgraced financier at his Manhattan townhouse at least three times in the early 2010s. The book added that Gates once stayed late into the night at Epstein's home, Brown's new book, "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story" will be released on Tuesday.

Brown mentions in the book that Epstein started meeting Gates as her tried to secure a deal with Gates through his charity, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in which Epstein would help the foundation secure funds, claiming he "had connections to trillions of dollars of his clients' money," and reap 0.3% of "whatever money he raised."

"Others who worked for Gates’s foundation also visited Epstein’s mansion several times, and Epstein spoke to both Bill and Melinda Gates about a proposed charitable fund that could generate sizable fees for Epstein," Brown wrote. "Epstein hoped to attract donations from some of his wealthy friends as part of the venture, seeded with Gates Foundation funds, that would be used for global health causes."

Earlier, it was reported that Bill Gates and Epstein flew together on the latter's private jet in 2013 from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to Palm Beach, Florida. According to prosecutors, Epstein's house in Palm Beach played a large role in his alleged sex-trafficking ring. Notably, Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008 in a case related to 2005.

"Philanthropic talks" between Gates and Epstein went on into 2014 when Gates donated $2 million to MIT's Media Lab "at Epstein's behest," Brown wrote. Soon afterward, Gates ended his relationship with Epstein.

Bridgitt Arnold, a spokeswoman for Gates once told the Times that the former Microsoft CEO "regrets ever meeting with Epstein."

"Over time, Gates and his team realized Epstein’s capabilities and ideas were not legitimate and all contact with Epstein was discontinued," Arnold told the Times. "Bill Gates regrets ever meeting with Epstein and recognizes it was an error in judgment to do so. Gates recognizes [sic] that entertaining Epstein’s ideas related to philanthropy gave Epstein an undeserved platform that was at odds with Gates’s personal values and the values of his foundation."

Epstein was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors in July of 2019. He was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell after one month.