Monkeypox cases rise to 470 in United Kingdom, mostly homosexuals infected

(Image Source: Reuters)

UK health officials have detected another 104 cases of monkeypox in the country which brings the total tally to 470 cases nationwide. According to Britain's Health Protection Agency most of the cases have been detected in gay or bisexual men. Scientists have warned that any person can become vulnerable to infection if he comes in physical contact with someone infected with monkeypox.

According to UK data, so far 99% of infection cases have been in men and most of the cases are in London.

Cases outside Africa

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that 1,285 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 28 countries where the disease was not considered endemic. No deaths have been reported outside Africa. After Britain, the highest number of cases have been reported in Spain, Germany and Canada.

What is monkeypox?

The disease is related to smallpox, which killed millions of people around the world each year before it was eradicated in 1980. However, monkeypox, which is spread by close contact, is much less severe, usually consisting of a high fever and a chickenpox-like rash that clears up within a few weeks.

Vaccines developed for smallpox have been found to be approximately 85% effective in preventing monkeypox. The mortality rate for monkeypox is usually quite low.

Symptoms of the disease

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox symptoms include fever, rash and lumps and can lead to a variety of medical complications. Symptoms of the disease usually appear for two to four weeks, which go away on their own.

Matters can also be serious. In recent times, the mortality ratio has been around 3-6% but it can be as high as 10%. No case of death has been reported during the current spread of the infection.

How does the infection spread?

Monkeypox is spread to humans through contact with an infected person or animal or through material contaminated with the virus. It is believed that it is spread by animals such as rats, mice and squirrels.