Monkeypox scare: More than 1,000 cases reported in non-endemic countries, WHO concerned

(Image Source: Reuters)

The cases of monkeypox virus are increasing rapidly and its risk is increasing in non-endemic countries (where the disease has come from outside). On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation warned of this and said that so far more than a 1,000 cases have been confirmed in these countries.

The WHO reported, "WHO has found more than 1,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 29 countries that are not endemic to the disease. However, till now there is no news related to death anywhere. The increasing cases of monkeypox in non-endemic countries indicate that the virus has been transmitted."

Read | Monkeypox scare: 77 new cases reported in UK, largest spread outside Africa

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom said the UN health agency was not recommending mass vaccination against the virus and that no civilian deaths have been reported from the outbreak. He said that the threat of monkeypox in non-endemic countries is real. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stepped up its monkeypox guidance, urging people to take extra precautions.

The zoonotic disease is endemic in humans in 9 African countries, but in the past month the disease has been reported in several other states, most of them in Europe, and particularly in Britain, Spain and Portugal. In a conversation with the New York Times, health experts said that there is a possibility of the monkeypox virus spreading through the air as well.

Referring to the monkeypox infection spread in Nigeria, they said that in 2017 monkeypox disease was spread in a Nigerian prison. Apart from the prisoners living there, it had also caught the health workers. Such people had also become victims of this disease, who had never come in contact with its patients. From this it seems that monkeypox disease can also be spread through the air in some cases.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, with symptoms including rashes, fever, headaches, muscle ache, swelling and backpain. It is typically endemic to Central and West African countries. Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, though the majority of cases so far have spread via sex, and particularly men who have sex with men, according to the CDC.